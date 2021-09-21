According to the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office, a hiker is missing in the area of Blanca Peak, a 14,345-foot peak in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo mountain range.
The man has been identified as 57-year-old Vaughn Fetzer at six-feet-tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The last time he was heard from was on Saturday, September 18, and he was ultimately reported overdue, with the search first announced on September 20.
Public details about the case are relatively sparse at this time and do not include whether or not Fetzer was attempting to climb Blanca Peak or one of the two other neighboring 14,000-foot peaks – Ellingwood Point and Little Bear Peak – just that he was in the area of the mountains.
The main route up Blanca Peak is considered 'difficult class two' climbing, with this difficulty coming in the form of a few tricky, exposed moves near the top. Ellingwood Point is reached via a class three saddle between the two mountains. Those climbing Little Bear Peak typically use a completely different, class four route unless they're utilizing a class five traverse between Blanca and Little Bear Peak.
In the same area is Lake Como, which is where both the route to the top of Little Bear and the route to Blanca and Ellingwood start.
The Sangre de Cristos are known for being remote and rugged, with the road to Lake Como also being considered one of the most dangerous four-wheel-drive roads in the state.
Those seeking to climb Colorado's fourteeners during the late summer and fall seasons should be highly aware of changing weather and dropping temperatures. Ice and snow, especially in early mornings, can be common. Bringing traction along is recommended and it's essential to always let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back.
Anyone that may have information about missing hiker Vaughn Fetzer is asked to call Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 719-589-5807 or search and rescue at 773-456-2927.
