A 57-year-old woman from Michigan sustained a minor ankle injury on Wednesday after slipping on her way back down to the Lion's Lair Trailhead in Boulder. Rescuers determined that she was also suffering from heat-related illness at the time of the fall, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Lion's Lair Trail is a 4.1-mile out-and-back route that is considered moderately challenging. Crews from the sheriff's office responded to the scene at around 1:30 PM.
"Rescue units arrived at the hiker at approximately 2:00 p.m. After stabilizing the patient’s injury, rescuers moved the patient in a litter to the nearest access on Timber Lane. The patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Temperatures approached record breaking in some parts of the state this week. Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. Heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke which can cause confusion, unconsciousness, and in some cases, death.
If you are experiencing symptoms of heat related illness, seek immediate medical attention.
