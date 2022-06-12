Crews from Boulder County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a hiker experiencing a heat related illness on the Anemone Trail in Boulder on Saturday morning, according to a news release.
Anemone Trail is a four and half mile loop that is categorized as moderately challenging, according to AllTrails.com.
The 31-year-old hiker was located by rescue crews and transported to an America Medical Response ambulance that was waiting near by. The hiker was then assessed, but refused further medical treatment, officials said.
Temperatures approached record breaking throughout the state on Saturday, with the high temperature in Boulder recorded at 99 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
As Coloradoans settle into the summer months, it is important to practice heat safety. The NWS offers the following tips to protect yourself from high temps:
Heat Safety Tips #cowx pic.twitter.com/8NmcXe3OiT— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 12, 2022
Oh my goodness heat stroke or exhaustion can kill you! So always carry H2O when on a hike and try to get someone else who likes to go hiking with you! It will save a life and loved ones will not worry about you okay! I was 12 when we were camping in the Catskills Game Park and mom didn't pay attention to me, But thankfully an aunt did or I might not be here today! So aunt June thank you, for being there with me! I will not ever forget it either! I missed the huge Tortoises, but happy to be alive! Out of family of six I am still alive rest are gone! Love jess
