Blue sky with sun

Photo Credit: SStajic. File photo. (iStock)

 SStajic

Crews from Boulder County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a hiker experiencing a heat related illness on the Anemone Trail in Boulder on Saturday morning, according to a news release. 

Anemone Trail is a four and half mile loop that is categorized as moderately challenging, according to AllTrails.com.  

The 31-year-old hiker was located by rescue crews and transported to an America Medical Response ambulance that was waiting near by. The hiker was then assessed, but refused further medical treatment, officials said. 

Temperatures approached record breaking throughout the state on Saturday, with the high temperature in Boulder recorded at 99 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). 

As Coloradoans settle into the summer months, it is important to practice heat safety. The NWS offers the following tips to protect yourself from high temps: 

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

shdaingerj
shdaingerj

Oh my goodness heat stroke or exhaustion can kill you! So always carry H2O when on a hike and try to get someone else who likes to go hiking with you! It will save a life and loved ones will not worry about you okay! I was 12 when we were camping in the Catskills Game Park and mom didn't pay attention to me, But thankfully an aunt did or I might not be here today! So aunt June thank you, for being there with me! I will not ever forget it either! I missed the huge Tortoises, but happy to be alive! Out of family of six I am still alive rest are gone! Love jess

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.