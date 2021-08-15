A hiker fell Saturday afternoon and fractured his leg at a popular destination in Colorado, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to an emergency call from hikers about 2:30 p.m. for the injured hiker at First/Second Flatiron Trail.
Those who called authorities reported their friend fell about 10 feet near the top of the gully at the Flatirons in Boulder, deputies said.
One of the reporting callers was a nurse, the Sheriff's Office said, who reported the injured hiker had fractured his lower leg.
Members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group were the first to arrive on scene, followed by rangers from City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks.
Rescuers stabilized the injured hiker, a 30-year-old man from Chicago.
Teams loaded the man, whose name wasn't released, into a stretcher and carried him to an ambulance. The man was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
The rescue mission took approximately 3.5 hours.
Thanks goes out to search and rescue teams involved in this mission.
Colorado's many search and rescue crews around the state often encounter high-risk scenarios, typically on a volunteer basis. To those interested in supporting the search and rescue effort, purchasing a CORSAR card is a great way to do it. This is not any sort of insurance card, but it does help increase the likelihood that a county is reimbursed for their search and rescue efforts, something crucial to making sure teams have the right equipment and training available.
Those interested in making a larger donation can find more information on the Colorado Search and Rescue Association website.
