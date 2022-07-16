A 55-year-old hiker from Broomfield was found near the Peak-to-Peak Highway, after being reported missing at around 7:15 PM on Friday evening.
"The male had been missing for approximately one hour, recently experienced a stroke, and had other concerning medical conditions," officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Crews from Indian Peaks Fire Protection District and deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office were deployed to the Beaver Reservoir area, where the hiker was last known to be, on Friday evening.
"The terrain was heavily wooded with very few trails making the search difficult. More agencies arrived to aid in the search when a volunteer located the missing male on the Peak-to-Peak Highway. The 55-year-old male from Broomfield was missing for approximately three hours and was reunited with his family," the release said.
The rescued took around three hours to complete.
When entering the backcountry, it's never a bad idea to bring a GPS communication device along for times when things go wrong. One popular option is the Garmin inReach.
