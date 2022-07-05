A 33-year-old hiker got trapped on Sunday after falling 15-feet into a gully on the west side of Mount Toll, in Grand County. The hiker contacted emergency services at around 12:30 PM, according to officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue and Boulder County were deployed to the scene, and conducted what would become an 18-hour rescue mission.
The hiker was reportedly trying to hike a loop starting from Brainard Lake and traversing from Mount Audubon over to Pawnee Pass and down to Brainard Lake when the incident occurred.
"While attempting to traverse across Mount Toll, he lost his grip on the rock and fell approximately 15 feet into a gully of slick, nearly vertical rock that he was unable to get out from. The hiker was lucky, sustaining only minor injuries during fall," the release said.
According to officials, crews were unable to use a helicopter for this rescue because of thunderstorms over the continental divide.
"A team from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group hiked in from Brainard Lake and were able to make verbal contact with the stuck hiker before sunset. Rescuers fixed ropes and descended through steep rocky terrain to locate the hiker. Rescuers built anchors and fixed ropes as they descended, ultimately descending approximately 600 feet from the ridgeline before locating the hiker," officials said.
The hiker was then harnessed to a rope system and was able to climb out of the gully with assistance.
"Rescuers and the hiker reached the continental divide at approximately 03:15 AM on July 4, 2022. The hiker was evaluated for injuries and was able to hike out to the trailhead," the release said.
