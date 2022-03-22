A person died over the weekend in Colorado while hiking in Fremont County's Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area.
Fremont County Search and Rescue was called into the field around 4 PM on Sunday to assist two hikers. One of the hikers was reportedly in medical distress at the time of the call for help. The hikers made the call about three miles in on the Powerline Trail Loop.
According to the news release, one of the hikers was already dead by the time crews were able to reach the pair. Both hikers were brought back to the trailhead by 4:30 AM on Monday morning.
The identity of the deceased hiker has not been released. Details related to what killed the hiker have not been released either.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area spans 2,228 acres near the town of Penrose, which is between Pueblo and Cañon City. It's likely that the 'Powerline Trail Loop' that's referred to in the official press release is a reference to the 7.5-mile Beaver Creek Loop trail, which includes the 1.9-mile Powerline trail section.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue effort, a CORSAR card is a great way to do it.
