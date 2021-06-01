Officials have announced that a hiker was found dead in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest last Thursday after the tree he was using as a hammock anchor fell on top of him.
Identified as Edward Murphy, of Sandown, New Hampshire, the hiker was found in an area of the national forest called Bean's Purchase, having had plans for a multi-day hike that was set to end on Wednesday. His failure to return as scheduled prompted a search that started around noon on Thursday, with Murphy found deceased later that day. There were reportedly no signs of foul play.
A tragic accident, this incident highlights the dangers of being around weak, dying, and dead trees. In Colorado, weak trees can be common in areas of beetle kill and in burn scars. If dead, dying, or fallen trees are present in an area, proceed with extreme caution, especially when winds are rolling through.
Though death by falling tree is a rare occurrence, it does happen. In August of 2019, a 56-year-old was killed after a tree fell on her tent in Colorado's San Juan backcountry. In 2020, another woman was killed by a tree near Vail when a tree fell on the family campsite. In that case, the campsite was in an area where many trees had fallen victim to a rampant pine beetle infestation with the toppling further prompted by strong winds.
When building a campsite, inspect trees in the area to ensure that they are healthy and sturdy. Look for signs of damage and decay. When securing a hammock, look for a tree that's around 12 inches in diameter without dead limbs present. Be warned – setting up a campsite in dark conditions can make it more difficult to ensure that the space is safe. Plan ahead by arriving early.
