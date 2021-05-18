Last Thursday, park rangers at Rocky Mountain National Park responded to reports of a man running down Gem Lake Trail while yelling that he was being chased by someone with a rifle. During the man's supposed escape, he knocked a woman to the ground, injuring her in the process.
Once rangers arrived on the scene, they located the man at the trailhead. He was sitting alone and appeared to be injured, as well as under the influence of an unknown substance. The man was combative, resulting in his detainment and eventual transportation to a local hospital for treatment.
The injured woman that had been knocked to the ground by the running man was helped back to the trailhead by others on the trail and treated for her injuries in the parking area before being transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
As more details about the situation emerged, it was determined that the man was with a group of three on a hike when the incident occurred. The two men were found on the trail and escorted to the parking lot. At that point, it was determined that the man was under the influence of narcotics.
Rangers looked into the claim of someone with a rifle on the trail. According to a press release on the matter, they asked about 30 possible witnesses about the situation. No one else had seen anyone with a gun and no gunshots were heard.
While guns are permitted in Rocky Mountain National Park in some situations, discharging a firearm in the park is not allowed. Many other weapons are banned. It's also worth noting that the use of a firearm is not the recommended strategy for protection against animals, with the park recommending bear spray instead.
Gem Lake Trail is a 3.1-mile heavily-trafficked 'moderate' trail in Rocky Mountain National Park. It starts at the Lumpy Ridge Trailhead and is known for leading to a picturesque lake.
The case remains under investigation.
(2) comments
Since when is an unsubstantiated claim by a person under the influence of illegal drugs part of any "news" story? The headline of a supposed gunman is misleading and poor journalism at it's sensationalistic best.
I agree!
