On Christmas night, search and rescue teams deployed into Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range after nightfall to find a hiker who was concerned a predator may be lurking.
According to Custer County Search and Rescue, their team was called out to assist in the mission at about 9:30 PM on December 25. A hiker was descending the less-travelled, east ridge of Humboldt Peak when they reportedly saw a mountain lion and felt unsafe dropping below tree line. The hiker also reported that their headlamp was weak, making navigation difficult, something that would have been made even more difficult in the darkness of the trees.
Search and rescue was able to pinpoint the location of the hiker with an SMS locator on CalTopo, ultimately deciding to deploy two teams to the scene. One team of four made their way to the hiker from the Rainbow Trail/South Colony Road intersection while the other team staged in the 2WD lot located below the first team's entry point with tracked ATVs in order to respond if needed.
The first team of four was able to locate the subject at tree line, helping him return to his vehicle. All teams were out of the field by 8 AM the following morning.
According to search and rescue, the subject had the right gear to survive the night in the wilderness, if needed. He also did a good job of coordinating with incident command and stayed in his location until help arrived – something that can cause major delays in rescue if teams are left trying to track a moving subject.
A first key takeaway from this incident would be a lesson on how important it can be to pack extra lighting sources and batteries. Getting caught in the wilderness at night without reliable light is never fun. A second takeaway is how this hiker didn't hesitate to call for help when needed, while also being prepared for a situation in which he was unable to get assistance. Don't hesitate to call for help when you find yourself in a dangerous situation.
Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. That being said, it's easy to see how it would be unsettling to get stalked after dark while breaking through snow.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
