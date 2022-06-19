A 21-year-old hiker from Colorado Springs was rescued on Saturday after getting dehydrated on Eldorado Canyon Trail, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The hiker contacted emergency services at around 2:28 PM when he began feeling sick near the Walker Ranch Loop, according to officials.
"The 21-year-old male from Denver, Colorado, was able to hike down to the Walker Ranch Trail with assistance, where he was transported up to the Ethel Harrold Trailhead. From there he was transported by Mountain View Fire Ambulance to a local hospital," a release from the sheriff's office said.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain View Fire, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Boulder County Open Space, and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group assisted on the rescue, that took one and a half hours to complete.
"When participating in outdoor activities during high temperature days, it is important to take more water with you that you think you will need. In addition to bringing a lot of water, it is also recommended that you bring some type of electrolytes to help replace those you lose during activity. Colorado has very low humidity and dehydration can come on quickly and become a serious issue," the release said.
