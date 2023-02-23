A man's life was likely saved by a large-scale rescue effort that took place in the Aspen area on Wednesday evening.
At about 7:15 PM, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office received notice that a 77-year-old hiker and his dog were missing in a heavily-wooded and rural area between Owl Creek Road and Snowmass Village.
The man had left for a hike in the afternoon but had not been seen since about 5:15 PM.
During the time the man was missing, weather conditions continued to worsen. A snow squall warning was issued for the area and changing conditions meant extremely limited visibility due to blowing snow and a rapid drop of temperature.
The missing hiker was reportedly wearing jeans and a sweatshirt – not adequate gear for survival in the intense winter weather.
With a dire situation underway, 19 volunteer members of Mountain Rescue Aspen and two deputies started to comb through an area that was about 1,000 acres in size. Crews utilized snowmobiles, skis, other vehicles, and snowshoes to expedite the search in rugged, snow-filled terrain.
After searching for about five hours, the missing man and his dog were located around midnight, with the disoriented man found lying in deep snow and in immediate need of medical care.
The man received emergency medical treatment on site and was ultimately transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for additional care. Specific injuries or conditions the man faced were not covered by the official press release on the matter.
The man's dog, a 9-month-old Golden Retriever, was fine and reunited with the rest of the family.
The man's current condition is unknown.
"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind residents, visitors, and guests that weather conditions in Colorado can change drastically in a short amount of time, and to be prepared for any conditions when recreating outside," wrote the sheriff's office following the incident.
Those headed into Colorado's backcountry should consider utilizing a GPS communication device, such as the Garmin inReach. This will allow the user to reach out for help when they're not in cell phone range, also making it easy to share the exact location of the device with potential rescuers.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
