Lace up your hiking boots and explore an old Colorado mining trail with a pack of friendly goats by your side.
Airbnb offers a guided 2.5-hour hike with goats along the Gold Miners' Trail on the Arkansas Mountain. The pack includes four goats named Polly, Mimi, Polka and Coco. They are sweet and playful, sure to make the guided hike unforgettable.
The adventure both starts and ends at the Stage Stop cabin, located on Crane Ranch, just 20 miles west of Boulder. Dating back more than 100 years, the cabin used to serve as an old blacksmith station.
One hiker, Steven, left a glowing review that reads: "Hiking with Valerie, Polka, Coco, Polly and Mimi was an absolute joy. Valerie provided a great history lesson about the gold and silver mines around her property. The hike lasted a little over 2 hours and we got a 360 view of the Rockies and Boulder!"
Treks with the goat pack start at around $50 per person. Up to 6 guests, ages 4 and up, are able to attend. For more details or to book your hike, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.