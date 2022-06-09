Did you know Colorado has not one, but two state songs? The first one is called 'Where the Columbines Grow" and it was written by A.J. Fynn in 1911, adopted as the official state song in 1915. While many people living in Colorado might not know that one, they'd probably recognize the state's second official song – John Denver's 'Rocky Mountain High,' recorded in 1972 and adopted as Colorado's second state song in 2007.
Announced this week, Coloradans will now have the chance to take a stroll down a trail named after the iconic John Denver hit. Starting on June 8, visitors to Golden Gate Canyon State Park will find a trail temporarily called 'Rocky Mountain High Trail' where 'Mountain Lion Trail' used to be. The change pays homage to the iconic song's 50th anniversary and is meant to highlight this interesting part of Colorado's culture and history.
Found in the area of Golden, Colorado, this trail is listed on AllTrails as 6.9 miles long and moderate in difficulty, with a pretty decent gain of 1,584 vertical feet. It tops out at close to 9,000 feet of elevation, featuring great views, wildlife, and a stream. Reviewers on the AllTrails site really seem to love it, with the trail rated as 4.5 of 5 stars with 1,553 reviews.
