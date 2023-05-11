Ever wonder what bird species you're hearing on a hike? A popular smartphone application from Cornell University makes finding that answer a breeze.
With a 4.9-star rating and 58,893 reviews in Apple's App Store, Merlin Bird ID utilizes a phone's microphone to record faint sounds of the environment. The app then shows users what birds were heard during the time the app was recording.
It's surprisingly accurate, as even on a relatively quiet day in nature, several birds can be quickly identified. The app also indicates which birds are being heard at which specific time in a clip opposed to just showing a full list. This makes it easy to hear and identify each unique call that's made.
The app can also identify birds with a photograph.
If you spend much time out in nature, this app is a must-have. Heads up – you will need to download location specific packs over Wi-Fi, with the Rocky Mountain region pack helping to identify more than 300 birds.
Find out more info here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.