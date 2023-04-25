A unique restaurant in Denver that serves up both Italian and Mexican cuisines is set to close after 50 years in operation.
Maintaining a 4.3-star rating on Google with close to 1,000 reviews, Piccolo's final dishes will be served on April 30, according to an announcement on the company website.
While no specific reason was given for the closure, the company statement reads "it is with heavy hearts we have made the impossibly difficult decision to let Piccolo go."
It continues to say:
"The years of great memories made will remain forever, but our time in southeast Denver has come to an end. This decision is not made hastily. Our staff’s wellbeing and our commitment to a quality experience will remain our priority in these last weeks.
There doesn’t seem to be adequate words to sum up how we are feeling right now. If we tried, this statement would likely go on forever. So, for now, we will just say Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU for being our support, our friends, our family."
Unused gift cards can be used through the last day of service or can be brought into the restaurant to be bought out.
More than 200 comments were shared on a Facebook post that announced the closure, many of which were customers and former employees expressing their love for the establishment and their sadness in seeing it go.
A few menu favorites include the meatballs, the spaghetti, and the enchiladas based on user reviews.
Located on Denver's South Monaco Parkway, learn more about the restaurant on the company website.
