Another Colorado attraction is in the running for a USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice award and whether or not the spot wins depends on how the public votes.
Located in Divide, Colorado, the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is featured on a list of 20 American nominees in the 'Best Safari Park' category.
"Safari and wildlife parks allow visitors to get up close and personal with some of the world's most exotic and endangered animals. The best safari parks aim to educate visitors about the animals and the threats their natural populations face and encourage conservation efforts," reads the USA Today description of the 'Safari Park' category.
The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is home to a number of species, including wolves, coyotes, and foxes. It's a highly-rated tourist destination, with 4.8 of 5 stars on Google Reviews.
The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center currently ranks 6th on the 'Best Safari Park' leaderboard, with votes accepted until noon on March 6. In 2022, the destination ended up with a rank of 3rd in the same category.
Cast your vote here.
