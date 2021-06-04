It's official! Mount Evans Highway has reopened to the public after extensive snow removal, but operations will be ran a bit differently this year.
Known for being relatively close to Denver and offering visitors epic scenic views of Colorado's high elevation terrain as the highest paved road in North America, Mount Evans Highway has long been a major tourist attraction. The road stretches 28 miles in length, with many sections traveling cliffside and wildlife sightings common. According to the USDA Forest Service website, it reaches an elevation of 14,130 feet above sea level, which is just under the 14,264-foot summit.
The biggest change in this summer's operations will come in the form of a reservation system.
While visitors to the road always had to pay a fee to drive the route, they'll now have to make a reservation on top of that versus just showing up day of. The goal of this reservation system is to "help alleviate significant wear and tear on the Mount Evans road and surrounding ecosystem."
Reservations won't be required for those hiking or biking up the roadway, but fourteener summit seekers should keep in mind that the pay gate is far below the typical standard summit route. It's approximately 15 miles via road from the gates at Echo Lake Lodge to the summit, with the standard trail starting about 13.5 miles up that road.
Reservations can be made through recreation.gov.
