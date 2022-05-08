High winds were responsible for reigniting the piles from a prescribed burn near Keystone Ski Resort on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from the U.S. Forest Service's (USFS) White River National Forest branch.
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the fire is located on the back side of Keystone Mountain and sparked sometime before 3:30 PM on Saturday.
"It has spread on the ground between piles through the residual slash, which is the small branches left over from the fuel reduction work that are too little to effectively stack in the piles. Some trees still standing within the pile burn area ignited as well. Today’s burning covered about 20-25 acres of the 39-acre pile burn unit," the service said.
Crews from the Forest Service/Upper Colorado River Interagency Unit and Summit Fire and EMS responded to the blaze, and were able to secure a perimeter on Saturday.
The area is still surrounded by snow, so the risk for the fire to spread is relatively low, however, smoke may be visible for the next several days in the area.
"Fuel reduction through thinning and pile burning is important to reduce the risk of wildfires and to give firefighters places to engage a wildfire more effectively and safely," the statement said.
