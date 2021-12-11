The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Wind Warning in the Colorado mountains, with the organization cautioning Coloradans of wind gusts up to 80 MPH.
The warning is in effect between 12 AM on Saturday until 12 PM on Sunday, for either side of the continental divide, according to NWS.
These areas could see west winds up to 50 MPH, with 80 MPH gusts. Following a widespread winter-storm system last week, these winds will likely cause blowing and drifting snow.
Here's a look at forecast wind gusts tonight through Sunday morning. #COwx pic.twitter.com/sIeR2V6FDc— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 10, 2021
"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," NWS said.
Stay up-to-date with weather alerts in Colorado on the National Weather Service website.
