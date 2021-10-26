High wind warnings have been issued in Colorado by the National Weather Service (NWS), with the organization cautioning Coloradans of potentially damaging winds over the next 24 hours.
Elevations below 6300 feet in Southern Colorado have a high wind warning in effect from 5 PM Tuesday afternoon to 3 AM on Wednesday. These areas can expect 35-45 mph northern winds with gusts up to 70 mph, the NWS in Pueblo reports.
This warning includes El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa and Prowers counties.
Strong west winds will make for difficult driving conditions on I-25 this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ey3ti4Kkxa— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 26, 2021
The NWS branch in Boulder is forecasting 25 to 40 mph winds with 60 MPH gusts for north and eastern Elbert County below 6000 feet, as well as Lincoln County. The warning is active between 6 PM Tuesday through 3 AM Wednesday.
Weld and Logan counties are facing a similar forecast, with an active high wind warning from 6 PM until midnight on Tuesday, according to the service.
Across the mountains, Opensnow.com is reporting that wind gusts could reach between 40-80 MPH in the area of 11,000 feet and higher.
Winds faster than 58 mph are considered damaging and classified as an 'extreme wind threat level' by NWS.
"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," NSW said in their high wind warning.
Stay up-to-date with weather alerts in Colorado on the National Weather Service website.
