The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several high wind warnings in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Sunday.
One warning was issued for Colorado's southern mountain ranges, as well as Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties until 6 PM on Sunday. In these areas, winds are expected to be 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Strong winds will also impact Limon, southern Lincoln county, and the San Luis Valley.
"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility at times," NWS said.
According to the service, powerful wind gust were recorded across south central and southeast Colorado between 11 PM on Saturday and 11 AM on Sunday. This included 90 MPH wind gusts that slammed Wolf Creek Pass, in the San Juan Mountains.
The chart below shows some of the highest wind gusts that were reported overnight in the region.
Some of the highest wind gusts reported across south central and southeast Colorado over the past 12 Hours. #cowx #blustery pic.twitter.com/nLpI3v6cAn— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 23, 2022
"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive," the service said.
Stay up-to-date with weather alerts in Colorado on the National Weather Service website.
