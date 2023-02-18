The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a windy weekend in Colorado, with some portions of the state expecting wind gusts as high as 80 MPH.
The service has issued a high wind watch for Rocky Mountain National Park, the mountains in the northern portion of the state, and the Front Range Foothills. The watch will go into effect on Sunday evening, and will continue through midnight on Monday.
During the watch, the NWS is predicting windspeeds between 30 and 40 MPH, with gusts up to 80 MPH.
"Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers," the service said.
Another high wind watch has been issued for the Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Pikes Peak, Teller county and the Rampart Range. There wind gust up to 75 MPH are likely.
The wind map below highlights the impacted regions.
Stay up-to-date with weather alerts in Colorado on the National Weather Service website.
