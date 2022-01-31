The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a 'high wind' warning in Colorado, as powerful winds are expected to rip through the Front Range Foothills on Monday.
Mapping of the warning shows that a stretch of the state from Red Feather Lakes in Northern Colorado, down to the mountains west of Castle Rock will see the greatest impacts.
The warning goes into effect at 10 AM on Monday morning and will expire at 6 PM, the service reported.
NWS is calling for between 35 to 50 MPH winds with 80 MPH wind gusts in the foothills.
"Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result," the NWS said in the warning.
It will be windy & warm for most of northeast Colorado today. The strongest winds are expected in the foothills where a High Wind Warning is in effect for wind gusts up to 80 mph. #cowx pic.twitter.com/4nUO0pPRVU— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 31, 2022
"Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive," the warning said.
Stay up-to-date with weather alerts in Colorado on the National Weather Service website.
