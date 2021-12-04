The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind warning in Colorado, with the organization cautioning Coloradans of potential power outages and blown down trees.
The warning includes the northern mountains and foothills as wells as Boulder, Larimer, Jefferson, and Jackson counties.
The warning will be in effect from 11 PM Saturday night until 11 AM on Sunday.
Winds faster than 58 mph are considered damaging and classified as an 'extreme wind threat level' by NWS.
A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 11pm tonight until 11am Sunday. Very strong wind gusts up to 80 mph are possible across the northern mountains and foothills. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. #COwx pic.twitter.com/Kk7qjDFzNi— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 4, 2021
"Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result," NSW said in the warning.
"Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution," the organization said.
Stay up-to-date with weather alerts in Colorado on the National Weather Service website.
