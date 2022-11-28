Map Credit: National Weather Service.

This map shows the probability of at least an inch of snow through Tuesday at 5 PM. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM.

Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Some parts of the state could even get up to 24 inches in the 'most likely' expected snowfall scenario. Though spanning a much smaller area, these pockets are also found outside of Estes Park, Steamboat Springs, and Aspen, as seen on the map below:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

In each scenario, a large portion of the state could get enough snow to impact travel. The map below shows the probability of at least six inches of snow across the state.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Snow this heavy is expected to result in travel impacts that could last into Wednesday. The Denver metro area is expected to get up to five inches, which could be enough to have major impacts on the Tuesday morning commute.

Follow along with weather alerts and the forecast on the National Weather Service website.

