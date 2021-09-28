Snow is about to start falling in Colorado, but most Coloradans shouldn't expect to see much accumulation.
According to the National Weather Service, most populated areas are at too low of an elevation to see temperature cold enough for snow. Even towns in the central mountains, where the most snow is expected to fall, will likely see less than an inch of accumulation through October 1.
However, the high elevation mountain peaks in Colorado's central mountain area could see higher totals. Mapping from the National Weather Service indicates that up to six inches of snow will likely fall along high ridges, with less likely high end predictions calling for eight to twelve inches on a select few peaks.
Joel Gratz, of OpenSnow.com, indicates that the heaviest snowfall will likely occur on Wednesday night, noting that up to six inches of snow could fall in some parts of the state during that period, following a few inches on Tuesday night. He also indicates that snow could occur at as low as 9,000 feet of elevation during this time (See the full OpenSnow report here).
On Thursday morning, those in Colorado Springs should expect to wake up to a white-capped Pikes Peak, with around five inches of snow predicted to fall on the mountain Wednesday night. Longs Peak may see four inches of snow on Tuesday, followed by four more on Wednesday (See additional mountain-specific predictions on Mountain-Forecast.com).
Elsewhere in the state, Coloradans should expect rainfall and potential thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service is already warning travelers that I-70 through Glenwood Canyon could be shut down due to rainstorm-triggered mudslide risk. Risk is the highest on Tuesday and Wednesday, though still present on Thursday.
All weather statements are subject to change. Check in with the National Weather Service website for official alerts.
