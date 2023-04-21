The second season of HGTV's hit show Home Town Takeover, will heavily feature efforts to revamp Fort Morgan, Colorado, according to an announcement from the network.
The show follows HGTV famed couples Ben and Erin Napier (Home Town) and Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous) as they work to renovate and revamp small towns in the United States.
"The goal for the renovations, which range from refreshing a local bowling alley and revitalizing a public park to sprucing up the downtown business district and updating homes of local heroes, will be to amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and catapult Fort Morgan into a new era of limitless potential," the HGTV's website reads.
This season, the team will work to execute a number of large projects in Fort Morgan over the course of four months.
The show will air on April 23 at 7:00 PM, on HGTV.
