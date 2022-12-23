Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home.
On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
The home is described as a "luxurious, modern mountain cabin," located in the foothills of the Rockies. If the quaint Town of Morrison sounds familiar to you, it's probably thanks to this spot being home to the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Morrison is located close to Denver, but far less hectic than Mile High City life.
With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the 'Dream Home' spans about 4,360 square feet. It also features a large deck and is found in a wooded area.
Watch a tour of the home in the video below:
Those curious to learn more about the home can tune in to watch the one-hour special HGTV Dream Home 2023 on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 10 PM ET on HGTV and on Discovery+ and HGTV GO on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Those interested in trying their luck can enter on HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com. To get two entries each day, visit both sites.
No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Official rules can be found here.
