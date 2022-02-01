One of my favorite series of maps that the National Weather Service publishes prior to a winter storm shows a breakdown of the percent chance that each part of Colorado has of seeing snow accumulation at or above a certain depth.
With a big wave of snow expected to hit Colorado's Front Range, deep snow totals are expected in many urban areas (full breakdown of storm forecast here).
The maps below show how likely each part of Colorado is to see AT LEAST a tenth of an inch of snow, one inch of snow, two inches of snow, four inches of snow, six inches of snow, eight inches of snow, 12 inches of snow, and 18 inches of snow.
Percent chance of at least one-tenth of an inch of snow:
Percent chance of at least an inch of snow:
Percent chance of at least two inches of snow:
Percent chance of at least four inches of snow:
Percent chance of at least six inches of snow:
Percent chance of at least eight inches of snow:
Percent chance of at least 12 inches of snow:
Percent chance of at least 18 inches of snow:
Weather alerts and forecasts are subject to rapid change. Please check the National Weather Service website for the most up-to-date information. The Colorado Department of Transportation website is also a great resource for safe travel and for staying up-to-date on the road closures that will likely take place.
Travel will be dangerous and it will be cold. Getting stranded could mean a life-or-death scenario. Don't leave the house without these items in your trunk.
