A deputy from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office used his own patrol vehicle to stop a driver that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Sunday night.
The incident occurred at mile marker 385, which is located just a few miles east of Arriba in the Eastern Plains region.
"Deputy Mike Hutton made several attempts to get the driver's attention without reaction. Deputy Hutton made the decision because of the amount of traffic on Labor Day weekend, to place his patrol car between the wrong-way driver and the motorists," officials from the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
According to officials, both the wrong-way driver and Deputy Hutton sustained minor injuries.
"We appreciate the brave decision once again by Deputy Hutton to serve his community above and beyond," the sheriff's office said.
According to an article from 9News, this is the same deputy that was shot three times while responding to a theft-in-progress in May of 2021.
Deputy Hutton is a true hero who puts his own life at risk for the sake of others. I greatly appreciate men like Deputy Hutton.
could we update the headline to say his own PATROL car? makes it sound like it was his personal vehicle.
