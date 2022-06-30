As many Coloradans are celebrating the Fourth of July this weekend, wild weather may push some parties inside.
This weekend is set to be a stormy one around much of Colorado, with thunderstorms and rain likely to occur periodically from Friday to Sunday around most of the state. Monday may be a little dryer, but a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms still exists in most regions.
This rain will increase flash flood risk, particularly in the area of burn scars. This may impact travel around the state, including along I-70 due to the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in the area of Glenwood Springs.
Some high elevation peaks may get a little snow. Those entering the backcountry should be prepared for cold and wet conditions. Don't risk getting caught in a dangerous weather situation – check the forecast before planning any adventure.
