Looking to give ice fishing a try but need some help from an expert? Colorado Parks and Wildlife is giving you a chance to learn about this winter outdoor recreation activity in Colorado's highest-elevation city.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is set to host a free ice fishing clinic at Leadville's Hayden Meadows Reservoir on February 18 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. All ages are welcome, but those over 15 must own a valid fishing license.
All gear is provided, though participants can use their own gear if they prefer.
If you want to participate, you must reserve a spot in advance. That can be done online.
