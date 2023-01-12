Wolf - Canis lupus - in winter

Perhaps nothing splits Coloradans more than their opinion on wolf reintroduction. Passed by a narrow vote in 2020, with the Denver area leading the charge for approval, residents of the Centennial State continue to debate whether or not the initiative will be beneficial or harmful to the state.

While the reintroduction is set to happen regardless of voiced opinions at this point, the public can share their thoughts on the recently released draft plan for the reintroduction initiative.

People seeking to comment have two options – they can leave their remarks online or show up at one of the in-person meetings set to take place around the state.

Those looking to attend an in-person comment session can do so at the following meetings:

January 19: In Colorado Springs at Cheyenne Mountain Resort from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Find the agenda here.

January 25: In Gunnison at Western Colorado University from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM. Find the agenda here.

February 7: In Rifle at Colorado Mountain College (Rifle) from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM. Find the agenda here.

February 22: In Denver at the CPW Headquarters from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM. Find the agenda here.

A virtual meeting will also be held via Zoom on February 16 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Find the agenda here.

Additional information about the public comment portion of the reintroduction process, which preceeds the release of a final draft on April 6, can be found here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

