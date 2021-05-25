The miller moths are back in Colorado, but you may notice fewer as they travel from the plains to the mountains on their annual migration west.
Researchers at Colorado State University say to expect to see "substantially less” moths in residential homes with the peak of the migration likely to "occur later” than in 2020.
Upon migrating from the east, the moths will spend the summer in the mountains "feeding and fattening" up on flowering plants before returning to the plains in early September to lay their eggs.
The potential for nuisance problems with miller moths stems from two key factors – the number of insects that develop in the spring and how abundant flowering plants are, as more plants tend to spread the moths out.
Miller moth invasion. Welcome to Colorado in May. Did I mention I have a phobia for miller moths? 😱😱😱 #millermoths #infestation #colorado pic.twitter.com/lMgiwlQeG1— Kelly Hannah 🌊💙🇺🇸😻🗯🏔🎨🎗 (@kgirlartist66) May 20, 2020
It's likely there will be fewer moths this year.
Outbreaks of the army cutworm are often followed by large flights of miller moths. Unlike last year, there have been few nuisances with crops destroyed by army cutworms this year in eastern Colorado.
This is one of the reasons why the number of moths is likely to be "average or a bit below average this year."
The moths are also expected to be spread out thanks to an abundance of spring moisture this year and the resulting high number of flowering plants.
"With more abundant blossom availability moths do not concentrate so heavily in irrigated landscapes, and become less noticeable," CSU’s report reads.
The length of the entire migration depends largely on temperature. While the peak is expected anywhere from early to mid-June, the moths could still be flying around by late June.
Miller moths, also known as army cutworms, originate in eastern Colorado and areas of western Kansas and Nebraska. Millions of moths migrate west annually in search of nectar as summer flowers and plants start to emerge. One key reason they head west for summer is that cooler temperatures at higher elevations are less stressful to moths, allowing them to better conserve and store energy.
