"Colorado will see a couple of waves of thicker smoke over the next couple days," according to the National Weather Service of Boulder.
Smoke continues to be very visible in Colorado's skies thanks to out-of-state fires and the Morgan Creek Fire in northwestern Colorado.
Wildfires continue to rage in the West, including in the states of Oregon, Montana, Arizona, Colorado, and California. The hazy skies are a direct result, with the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon burning more than 225,000 acres.
The Morgan Creek Fire, located near Steamboat Springs, continues to grow, now mapped at more than 4,000 acres. Smoke from this fire continues to settle in areas of lower elevation with heavy smoke expected in areas along Morgan and Reed Creeks, as well as the Elk River Valley. Impacts are expected in the communities of Glen Eden and Clark.
The morning visible satellite shows an area of thick elevated smoke over Wyoming that may make it into far northeast Colorado today. It is thick enough to cast a shadow on the surface. #COwx #WYwx pic.twitter.com/XipC2tQ21x— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 15, 2021
An ozone action day alert for air pollution has been issued until at least 4:00 p.m. Thursday for the Front Range Urban Corridor from Douglas County to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Fort Collins, and Greeley.
See the forecast map of the smoke in Colorado below:
Looking for the latest smoke forecasts? Check out these links for real-time information! #cowx #cofire— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 12, 2021
Smoke Forecasts (update hourly):https://t.co/EZoV51J29E
AirNow Smoke/Fire Map:https://t.co/Z5fqDZJqIB@CDPHE Air Quality Page: https://t.co/76XfR2RsTR pic.twitter.com/LSFEFtFFcQ
If smoke is thick or becomes thick in a given area, it is advised that those in the area remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. If visibility is less than 5 miles in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
