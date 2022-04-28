Have you ever noticed how snow on high-mountain peaks can get a reddish or pinkish tint come spring? This phenomenon doesn't happen on every mountain and it can be difficult to spot from below, but for those that frequent Colorado's highest summits, it's likely an oddity they've noticed before.
Once again, I noticed the occurrence last week while hiking in southwest Colorado's San Juan mountains. Footsteps I left behind in the snow at about 13,000 feet above sea level had been covered in a red glaze by the time I made my return trip about three hours later. I had a few assumptions about what the colorful glaze could be, but wanted to go digging for an actual answer.
There have been many cases in the past when mountain snow has taken on a reddish hue, including in 2021 when 'watermelon snow' appeared on Mount St. Helens and in 2019, when a similar sight was spotted in Yosemite National Park. Both of these instances were attributed to a cold-loving algae called Chlamydomonas nivalis. Though typically green, the algae turns pink when a protective layer of carotenoid is present, giving it a pinkish hue.
When the algae is present on the snow, it's important not to consume it, as this can make a human sick. It's also worth noting that the presence of the algae and the darker color that it gives a slope can cause snow to get warmer faster, melting more quickly.
While the algae answer could have been one possible reason behind the pinkish hue of the snow I encountered in the San Juans, the speed that it appeared to fill in my footsteps means that this was likely not the case. Most algae takes at least a few days to grow as nutrients build up, sometimes weeks, often growing slower in cold conditions.
During my hunt for an answer, there was another big clue to consider – it was a windy day when I noticed the freshly pink bootprints.
While algae may be the reason behind pink snow in some cases, the reason can also be blowing dust, which can travel hundreds of miles through the air to land in another area. Sometimes, that dust might come from a region where red rock is present and sometimes, that dust from those red rocks ends up landing on a snowy peak. The white snow makes it very obvious and in recent months, the American West has been particularly windy.
Dust discoloring snowy slopes was a hot topic earlier this year as a major dust storm blew through Europe, coating ski slopes as it moved through. In that case, the dust was brown, but this was because it was being carried out of Africa's Sahara desert.
Considering that I was climbing Redcloud Peak, known for the reddish hue of its slopes, and that I was relatively close to Utah and its famous red rock, windblown dust was the most likely answer to why my footsteps had turned pink before my return trip.
Windblown dust was what I expected the reasoning behind the coloring of the snow to be, however I had no clue that a possible explanation, in some cases, could be algae living on the slope.
Whether it's red, pink, yellow, or brown, don't eat the snow. In some cases, it can be safe to eat 'lily-white' snow, but the best option is to purify it via boiling first. Instead of putting snow directly into a pot over the fire, put a small amount of water into a pot and start boiling that. Then, add snow into that warm water, causing it to melt. This can help prevent damaging tools and losing water to the melting process.
