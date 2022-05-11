UPDATE: The brief below was written about sirens that were scheduled to go off in the Denver area on the morning of May 11. Read more about why these sirens and others are going off here.
At 11 AM, outdoor sirens will sound in the Denver area and around Denver International Airport as part of a planned emergency preparedness test. The sirens are expected to blare for about three minutes.
This is part of a larger testing process from May 9 to May 21, when various neighborhoods in the Denver metro area will also be testing their own systems. See the schedule for testing here.
The sirens are designed to be used to alert the public to an emergency scenario.
