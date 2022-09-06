Those in the mountains in recent days have likely noticed a haze floating around in Colorado's skies.
According to mapping from AirNow.gov, this haze appears to be from smoke that is traveling into Colorado from many fires burning in the Pacific Northwest, particularly those in Idaho and Montana. Mapping shows that smoke is currently the worst in northern Colorado, though this can change quickly with changes in air movement.
This smoke has contributed to poor air quality in some parts of Colorado, as has recent hot weather. Hot weather can contribute to increased ozone level concerns, particularly in urban areas like Denver.
Local air quality can fluctuate quite a bit throughout the day. If a haze is present in your area, check with the AirNow.gov website to see if any related alerts exist.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.