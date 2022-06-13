While a 'fast-moving' wildfire has sparked in Colorado's Saguache County, most of the smoke filling the skies along the Front Range has traveled into the region from out-of-state.
According to the National Weather Service, the smoke is primarily drifting into Colorado from a new wildfire near Flagstaff, Arizona. The Pipeline Fire sparked on Sunday, six miles north of the city. It was reported to be 4,500 acres later Sunday evening after rapid growth.
A smoke outlook from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment states that the smoke will likely be present in Colorado over the next few days. Widespread health impacts are not expected at this time, but hazy skies could appear as smoke concentrates. Those who are unusually sensitive to the smoke should reduce prolonged physical exertion when smoke is present.
(2) comments
And smoke season begins...
When we got up this morning and went outside we knew there was trouble brewing somewhere with all the smoke smell! Even our dog was acting anxious! We live up in Phantom Canyon and it was obvious! Jess
