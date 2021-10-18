Another wave of snow is set to move through Colorado, but totals won't be anything close to what was seen last week.
From Monday night into Tuesday, light snow is expected to fall in the state's northern and western mountains, followed by a dry several days through Sunday.
According to National Weather Service mapping, the highest totals are expected to land in the mountains north of Steamboat Springs. While the town itself is only expected to get between one and three inches of snow, the mountains to the northeast of Steamboat Springs could see between eight and twelve through Wednesday morning.
Outside of that, the central mountains will likely get between one and six inches, most of which will see totals on the lower end of that range.
No snow is expected on the Front Range, though temperatures will drop from highs in the 70s to highs in the 60s as the storm blows through.
According to OpenSnow.com, next week is expected to be stormy in parts of the West, though these storms could also miss the state of Colorado.
While not much snow is expected, any snow is enough to have an impact on travel, as slick roads frequently prove problematic. Drive with caution. Find weather updates on the National Weather Service website and find travel updates on the Colorado Department of Transportation website.
