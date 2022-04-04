National Burrito Day is days away – on April 7 – making it the perfect time to talk about the best spots to find this delicious and convenient meal.
Yelp recently published a list covering the top spot for burritos in all fifty states, plus DC. The review company started by identifying all of the restaurants that serve this popular dish before considering a number of factors, including ratings of reviews over a three-year period, to make their final determinations.
In Colorado, the top burrito spot was deemed to be Denver's Santos Cafe & Mexican Grill. Located at 1141 Syracuse Street, this local favorite has 4.5 stars and 55 reviews on Yelp.
Reviewers of Santas Cafe & Mexican Grill buzz about the smothered and breakfast burritos options. The enchiladas and chilaquiles are also two favorites.
Read reviews about this restaurant here and find their official website here.
(1) comment
Very good burritos and good prices, too, at Quijotes. On Union Blvd, between Platte and Bijou.
