Have you ever experienced an earthquake in Colorado? If you've been here for long, you probably have, but it's also likely you may not have noticed. Many earthquakes occur in Colorado throughout the year, but most aren't very powerful. However, that's not always the case.
According to EarthquakeTrack.com, the largest earthquake to take place in Colorado in recent decades was a 5.4 magnitude earthquake in the Garfield County town of Parachute in 1973. Another, more recent earthquake rivaled that power, measured at a magnitude of 5.3 in the area of southern Colorado's Trinidad in 2011.
To put that in perspective, many of the world's most powerful earthquakes have a magnitude above 8.0, sometimes even above 9.0. Compared to the infamous quakes in California, the most powerful earthquake to take place in the Golden State in the last 100 years was measured at a magnitude of 7.3 – with one hitting this threshold in 1952 and another in 1992. The most powerful one hit a magnitude of 7.9 in 1857.
In other words, Colorado's earthquakes aren't quite as powerful as those found elsewhere in the country and world.
That being said, some sources point to Colorado's most powerful recorded earthquake actually taking place in 1882, when a magnitude of 6.5 to 6.6 was reached. This occurred in the area of Fort Collins to Estes Park, also likely felt along much of the Front Range.
So far, 64 earthquakes have taken place in Colorado in 2022, with the most powerful one reaching a 3.0 magnitude in southern Colorado on February 28 and the most recent one taking place near Portland, Colorado on November 5, reaching 2.2 magnitude.
As can be seen on the map below, most earthquakes are isolated to certain parts of the state. The most concentrated area is in the south near Trinidad.
Generally, earthquakes below 3.0 magnitude go unfelt by most, with 3.0 magnitude resulting in objects hung overhead swaying a little bit – some compare it to the feeling of being in a car when passed by a large semi. Meanwhile, Colorado's most powerful earthquake – at 6.5 M – would have knocked items off shelves and could have caused isolated landslides in areas that were unstable.
So, there you have it – while Colorado doesn't have too many powerful earthquakes, if you think you feel the ground shuddering in the Centennial State, there's a chance an earthquake is why.
Visit the USGS website next time this takes place and see for yourself.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
The thing that could potentially make any moderate to major earthquake much worse is if it comes during or immediately after a major rain or snow event, which in steep mountainous areas could cause devastating mudslides or avalanches.
I know this to be true in Trinidad! I was in Church one Sunday and the lady that I was standing next to said Jo do you feel that movement and I said and so did a couple of others and the rest thought we were nuts! But at least five or six of us felt it and just knew what it was this was back in 1994 or close to that time.frame! Yes,an earthquake for sure, it didn't last long they never do!Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.