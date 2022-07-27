Popular California-based sandwich chain In-N-Out has been making waves in Colorado for more than a year, but a location has yet to open to serve those in the Mile High City. This is now set to no longer be the case.
According to a representative of the company, "work continues to progress at our location at 4597 N. Central Park Boulevard in Denver, however, it's still too early to predict an opening date."
This address is located near the Commerce City area of the Denver metro, south of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge and off of I-70.
While the Central Park Boulevard location will be the first In-N-Out location with a Denver address, several other nearby In-N-Outs have already opened for those willing to drive. Currently, there are In-N-Out locations in Aurora, Lakewood, Thornton, Lone Tree, and Castle Rock, as well as two in Colorado Springs.
Do you think In-N-Out is worth all of the hype it gets? Let us know in the comment section.
(2) comments
Not that I don't love In-N-Out and that's not exciting but the real question is when are they bringing Whataburger to Denver?!
Waited in line about 45 minutes. Smooth operation. I tend toward plant-based eating, but SO said I had to try one. It was one of the best burgers/fries I've ever eaten. So glad I moved away from my native Colorado or I'd be at In n' Out way more than I should be.
