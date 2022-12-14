After more heavy snow in Colorado's mountain region along with some accumulation in the northeastern region, the state's snowpack remains above the norm moving into mid-December.
According to the USDA, Colorado's current snowpack is at 108 percent of the to-date 30-year median as of December 14, significantly higher than last year.
The snow water equivalent is 5.1 inches as of December 14, with the median being 4.7 inches. On the same date last year, snow water equivalent in Colorado was at 3.3 inches.
The typical peak snowpack number is still 116 days away, on April 8. Colorado's 5.1 inches of snow water equivalent puts the state at 30 percent of the median peak.
The National Weather Service is calling for the next couple of weeks to have above average precipitation and below average temperatures in much of the state. If this forecast holds true, it will be conducive to more snow.
With most mountainous areas well ahead of the typical norm in terms of snowpack, it's been a great start for ski season so far.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(4) comments
Sorry but there was not heavy snow in Colorado this week. You guys idea of heavy snow baffles me. I hate this website.
Why do you continue to read and post negative comments if you hate this website so much. You have posted this same type of comment multiple times since at least March of this year. It appears that you just like hearing yourself complain. Does it make you feel as though you are smarter than others? If so, you are incorrect.
It's not like anyone is holding a gun to his head and making him come here! Sadly, the only way some people in this world can ever feel good about themselves is by tearing others down.
I'm praying for all we can get this winter, short of anyone getting hurt or causing outages.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.