Curious how snowpack around Colorado is doing given that several big snowstorms have rolled through the state in recent weeks? Statewide, it's above the norm, but that's not the case when the state is broken down on a region-to-region basis.
As of February 16, statewide snowpack is at 122 percent of the to-date 30-year median. With 13.8 inches of snow water equivalence, this is roughly 82 percent of the median seasonal peak, with the median seasonal snowpack peak taking place on April 8. While it looks like Colorado will have no problem hitting this median peak this year, some regions are still lagging behind the to-date norm.
The highest amount of snowpack compared to the norm is found in the western half of the state, with the southeast showing the weakest snowpack numbers so far this season.
Here's a look at where percent of to-date median snowpack is by region:
- Gunnison River Basin (Home to Crested Butte, Gunnison, and Ouray): 144 percent
- San Miguel-Dolores-Animas-San Juan River Basin (Southwest Colorado, home to Durango): 135 percent
- Yampa-White-Little Snake River Basin (Northwest Colorado, home to Steamboat Springs): 135 percent
- Upper Colorado Headwaters River Basin (much of the Central Mountain region, expending west, home to Aspen, Glenwood Springs): 122 percent
- Statewide: 122 percent
- Laramie-North Platte River Basin (Northern Colorado): 121 percent
- Upper Rio Grande River Basin (Southern Colorado, home to the San Luis Valley region): 106 percent
- South Platte River Basin (Denver metro, Boulder, Fort Collins, and parts of northeast plains): 104 percent
- Arkansas River Basin (Colorado Springs, Pueblo, southeast plains): 82 percent
With more heavy snow expected to hit the western part of the state in a few days, the to-date snowpack median will stay boosted in these areas. Meanwhile, upcoming snow may miss the southeast region, causing the gap to grow between this year's snowpack and the norm in this part of the state.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.