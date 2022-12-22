It's almost time for Old St. Nick to make his trip around the globe, and according to a data analysis by Decluttr.com, residents living in a certain Colorado city have the one of the best chances to spot his sleigh.
A recent list from the website has named Colorado Springs is the second best place to spot Santa Claus this Christmas Eve.
The site analyzed U.S. cities with populations of 250,000 and greater for the list. To make the official determination, they evaluated each city's light pollution, traffic noises, and overall visibility.
"By looking at different environmental factors that impact visibility and sound, we were able to identify the best places to spot Santa Claus and his reindeers in action in the night sky on Christmas Eve," said Liam Howley, Chief Marketing Officer at Decluttr.
Here are Decluttr's top five best cities to spot Santa:
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Lexington, Kentucky
- Tucson, Arizona
- New Orleans, Louisiana
"With the second-lowest amount of night light and noise pollution, Colorado Springs makes a great location for spotting Santa’s sleigh flying through the sky, so it’s no wonder the city ranks #2 on our list. Known for its endless blue skies and little or no light competition obstructing your view, the city offers stellar stargazing opportunities and the ideal conditions for spotting Santa’s sleigh flying through the sky," the report reads.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.