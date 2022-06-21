More than a year after Coloradans voted to formally bring the grey wolf back to the state by a narrow margin, many residents are sure to be curious about the status of the wolf reintroduction effort.
While wolves are again present in Colorado (first confirmed in January 2020, prior to the November 2020 vote), the formal reintroduction is still in the planning phase and wolves that are currently present are animals that naturally moved into the state from surrounding areas, later having pups. According to experts, it's unlikely that current wolf numbers would be sustainable over time, thus the formal reintroduction effort would still be needed to truly bring the species back.
While the approved reintroduction measure left most of the details up for discussion, it was decided that a plan should be created and carried out prior to the conclusion of 2023. With July set to start in a matter of days, the timeline is roughly halfway between when the measure passed and the deadline for implementation.
The reintroduction effort got a bit more complicated when grey wolves were added back onto the Federal Endangered Species List in February of 2022, following its 2020 removal. While the removal from the list meant the task of reintroduction fell to state entities, adding the wolf back onto the list means the federal US Fish and Wildlife Service will be involved.
While officials still have quite a bit of time to hit their deadline for introducing and implementing a plan, a recent update from officials stated that the reintroduction effort was still on track to start rolling out prior to the end of 2023. Current discussion points to a phased approach designed to expand the population over time. Don't expect hundreds of wolves to start flooding the backcountry overnight.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Wolves in the middle of politics - too bad for them. Re-introduced into Idaho and now they are being killed by the hundreds. Are the people in Idaho smarter than Colorado?
Costs for this exceed a million -per year and ranchers who loose animals to wolves have to deal with the state bureaucracy to get paid for their losses, that must be fun. Governor Polis: you asked for this - now fix it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.