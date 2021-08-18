After brief relief from smoky skies over the past weekend, more smoke from western wildfires has moved into Colorado, prompting many to wander how long the smoke will stick around.
Fear not – according to the National Weather Service, smoky skies should start to dissipate as Wednesday continues, further clearing up come Thursday. According to the forecasting service, an approaching "upper level trough" and the resulting cold front will help push smoke out of the Centennial State. Friday and Saturday should have 'good' air quality in most areas.
At time of publishing, around 11 AM, air quality in Colorado Springs was rated as moderate, though quality did reach an unsafe level for sensitive groups on Tuesday. Currently, Pikes Peak is more visible than it has been during previous days this week, though a smoky haze still lingers in front of the mountain. Air quality in Denver is also currently rated as moderate. Out west, Grand Junction air quality is rated as 'moderate,' as well.
The current forecast for Denver, and most other places in Colorado, shows air quality decreasing to 'moderate' from 'good' once again on Sunday, with a haze expected to continue for several days.
So there you have it – expect the smoke in Colorado to be mostly gone by the end of the day tomorrow, with cooler weather ahead likely to keep smoky skies at bay – at least for a couple days.
Learn more about the air quality for your local area on the IQAir website.
