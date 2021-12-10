Following a big storm that rolled through the state of Colorado this week, dropping more than two feet in some places, another wave of wintery weather is just days away.
According to the National Weather Service, more snow will likely hit Colorado's mountains next Tuesday night into Wednesday – December 14 and 15.
OpenSnow.com further explains that this may mean 10 to 20-plus inches in the southern and western mountains, with two to eight inches elsewhere (See their full report with mapping here).
Strong winds are expected to continue in some parts of the state throughout the weekend, resulting in frigid temperatures. Gusts may reach up to 80 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
It's also worth noting that avalanche danger has seen a sharp uptick in recent days. Enter the backcountry with extreme caution and know that it is ill-advised in many ranges at this time. See an up-to-date avalanche risk report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center here.
